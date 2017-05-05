Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Lady Accuses Tunde Ednut Of Sending A Fake “d*ck Pic”

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Earlier today, a Nigerian lady took to twitter to accuse singer, Tunde Ednut of sending her D *ck pics he allegedly took from google. “ Tunde Ednut is the most s*x-starved f – list celebrity inNigeria.. Somebody tell him to stop sending other men ’s man-hood pics to young women . It ’s disgusting, ” …

The post Nigerian Lady Accuses Tunde Ednut Of Sending A Fake “d*ck Pic” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.