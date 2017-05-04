Nigerian Leaders Must Guard Against Another Civil War – Sultan – AllAfrica.com
|
|
Nigerian Leaders Must Guard Against Another Civil War – Sultan
The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, has urged Nigerian leaders to learn from the mistakes of the past to move the nation forward. The monarch said the leaders must ensure Nigeria does not experience another civil war. "As a nation, we have gone …
