Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian leaders must guard against another civil war – Sultan – Premium Times

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Premium Times

Nigerian leaders must guard against another civil war – Sultan
Premium Times
From left: Rivers State Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Amanyanbo of Opobo, King Dandeson Douglas and Keynote Speaker/Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III during the Traditional Rulers …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.