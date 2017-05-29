Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian lesbian celebrates three years anniversary with her girlfriend (Photos/Video)

An Instagram user and ‘grow your hair’ enthusiast, Silverline Okoro, who goes by the name (ms steal ur girl) posted photos and a video as she and her girlfriend marked their third anniversary. In the clip,  both are seen cuddling and kissing in bed. She captioned it: Today we remember those who fought for us …

