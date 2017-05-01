Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Man and Wife Paid N600,000 To Hack JAMB

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Nigerian Man and Wife Paid N600,000 To Hack JAMB

Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have arrested a Nigerian hacker who was allegedly paid the sum of N600,000 to hack Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB network in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The hacker was arrested by the operatives for allegedly erecting a radio mast with the aim of hacking the…

