Nigerian Man Rocks Biafran-Customized Cap At His Graduation From A US University (Photos)

Posted on May 22, 2017

A Nigerian man who graduated with Msc in Political Sc (International Security, and Deterrence) from a University in the United States -wore a Biafran-customized cap for his graduation…
The young man shared photos from his graduation and wrote; “Biafra defender just graduated with his Msc in Political Sc (International Security, &amp; Deterrence). All glory &amp; thanks to Chukwu Abiama

