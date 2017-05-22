Nigerian Man Rocks Biafran-Customized Cap At His Graduation From A US University (Photos)

A Nigerian man who graduated with Msc in Political Sc (International Security, and Deterrence) from a University in the United States -wore a Biafran-customized cap for his graduation…

The young man shared photos from his graduation and wrote; “Biafra defender just graduated with his Msc in Political Sc (International Security, & Deterrence). All glory & thanks to Chukwu Abiama“

The post Nigerian Man Rocks Biafran-Customized Cap At His Graduation From A US University (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

