Nigerian man stabbed to death in U.K, 7th victim in 10 days
A 23-year-old Nigerian, who has been identifies Seun McMillan a.k.a Shey, reportedly collapsed after walking into Barnet Hospital on Tuesday night suffering from several stab wounds. .
According to Detectives, they are hunting a group of people they believe witnessed the fatal stabbing of the young man believed to be stabbed in a street in Southgate.
Witnesses said they alerted police after an argument broke out “over money” between
a group of young men gathered in a nearby park. Mcmillan was the 7th fatal victim of knife crime on London’s streets in ten days.
