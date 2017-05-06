Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Medical Association tells Buhari to disclose his health status

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose his health status to Nigerians. The President of the NMA, Mike Ogirima, who gave this advice, noted that Buhari’s disclosure of his health status would douse tension and rumours about his well-being. Ogirima described Buhari as the number one public servant and […]

