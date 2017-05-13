Nigerian Military dismisses Boko Haram Threat as Empty

The Nigerian military has dismissed as empty the threats by Boko Haram terrorists to attack the Nigerian capital of Abuja. The two new videos, one of which featured an obviously indoctrinated Chibok girl, were posted on social media by a Dubai-based journalist Ahmad Sakilda and Sahara Reporters. In one of the videos, a terrorist identified as Shuaibu […]

The post Nigerian Military dismisses Boko Haram Threat as Empty appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

