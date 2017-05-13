Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Military dismisses Boko Haram Threat as Empty

The Nigerian military has dismissed as empty the threats by Boko Haram terrorists to attack the Nigerian capital of Abuja. The two new videos, one of which featured an obviously indoctrinated Chibok girl,  were posted on social media by a Dubai-based journalist Ahmad Sakilda and Sahara Reporters. In one of the videos, a terrorist  identified as Shuaibu […]

