Nigerian Movies Get 43 Nominations In The 2017 AMAA List

Nollywood movies got the highest number of nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), which was unveiled by its jury on Sunday.

The President of the Jury, Bernie Goldblat, announced the nominees at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

Out of the total of 136, Nigerian movies got 43 nominations in the general competitive categories.

Meanwhile, ‘93 Days’ got the highest nominations in 7 categories.

The nominations it earned include: Award For Best Nigerian Film, Award For Achievement in Soundtrack, Award For Achievement in Sound, Award For Best Film, Award For Best Director.

Others are Award For Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Award For Best Actress in a Leading Role, which features Bimbo Akintola.

It also got nomination for the coveted “Award for Best Film” award.

Here is the full list below:

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

1. Bout – Nigeria

On Monday Last Week – Ghana/USA A Place for Myself – Rwanda Silence – Nigeria Kieza – Angola Yemoja: Rise of the Orisa- Nigeria/UK Marabout – Senegal A Place in the Plane – Senegal

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

Black Barbie – Ghana Got Flowers – Nigeria Gyrow – Nigeria Pull – Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

1, Legacy Of The Hills – Mali

Makoko: Future Afloat – Nigeria House in the Field – Morocco Vivre Riche – Cote D’Ivoire House of Nwapa – Nigeria Mama Colonel – DRC The African Who Wanted To Fly – Gabon La Colere Dans Le Vent (Anger in the Wind) – Niger

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

Logun Ofe – Nigeria Call Me Thief – South Africa Félicité – Senegal Vaya – South Africa

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

Saving Dreams – Nigeria/Canada While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden Theory of Conflict- Nigeria/USA A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco/Canada Hell’s Fury- Nigeria/USA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT

Kbela – Brazil Ca$h Out – USA The Tale of Four – Curacao 90 Days – USA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

I Am Not Your Negro – Haiti/France 13th – USA Les heritiers du Vietnam (Martinique) Horace Tapscott, Musical Griot – USA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA FEATURE

West Indies Gang – Guadeloupe Fences – USA Birth of a Nation – USA Double play – Curacao Moonlight – USA

AMAA 2017 SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN THE DIASPORA

AMAA SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR BEST ACTROR IN THE DIASPORA

AMAA 2017 SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR IN THE DIASPORA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Call Me Thief – South Africa Félicité- Senegal 76 – Nigeria Queen of Katwe – Uganda The Last of Us- Tunisia

AMAA 2017 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

Queen of Katwe- Uganda Ayamma- Nigeria Keteke – Ghana The Last Of Us – Tunisia Logun Ofe – Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

Dora’s Peace – South Africa Oloibiri – Nigeria Ayamma- Nigeria The Last of Us – Tunisia Slow Country- Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

Vaya – South Africa 93 Days- Nigeria A Mile in My Shoes- Morocco 76 – Nigeria Félicité – Senegal While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

Wulu – Mali Oloibiri- Nigeria Whale Caller – South Africa Queen of Katwe – Uganda Slow Country – Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

93 Days – Nigeria Félicité – Senegal Vaya – South Africa Wulu- Mali Dora’s Peace – South Africa

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Last of Us – Tunisia The Whale Caller – South Africa Félicité- Senegal Vaya- South Africa A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

Call Me Thief- South Africa Vaya – South Africa While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden CEO – Nigeria Félicité- Senegal

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY

Oloibiri – Nigeria Dora’s Peace- South Africa Félicité – Senegal While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden Vaya – South Africa

AMAA 2017- LAGOS STATE AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

Green White Green 93 Days CEO 76 Ayamma Oloibiri

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

Pabillo Koza – Dora’s Peace Medina Molanga – Queen of Katwe Azwille Shanane-Madiba – Vaya Austin Rose – Call Me Thief Adam Kanyama– While We Live

TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST COMEDY

Funny Enough (Snaaks Genoeg) – South Africa Three Wise Men – Nigeria Keteke – Ghana A Trip To Jamaica – Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Adonijah Owiriwa – 76 Warren Matsimola – Vaya Olu Jacobs – Oloibiri Papi Mpaka – Félicité Richard Seruwazi – While We Live Majid Michel – Slow Country

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Inna Moja – Wulu Theresa Edem – Ayamma Taiwo Ajai Lycet – Oloibiri Nmonde Mbusi – Vaya Somkele Idhalama – 93 Days Angelique Kidjo – CEO

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Sambassa Nzeribe – Slow Country Ibrahim Koma – Wulu Richard Mofe Damijo – Oloibiri Amine Ennaji- A Mile in My Shoes David Oyelowo – Queen of Katwe Dann Jaques Mouton- Call Me Thief Ramsey Noah – 76 Jahwar Soudani – Last Of Us

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Vero Tshanda – Félicité Lydia Forson – Keteke Lupita Nyong’o – Queen of Katwe Bimbo Akintola – 93 Days Josette Bushell-Mingo – While We Live Rita Dominic – 76 Khabonina Quebeka – Dora’s Peace Zimkhitha Nyoka – Vaya

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

Happiness is a Four Letter Word –Thabang Molaya- South Africa Green White Green – Abba Makama – Nigeria Wulu – Daouda Coulibaly – Mali Bunjoko – Kizito Samuel – Uganda The Last Of Us – Alaeddine Slim – Tunisia Rain – Daniel Mugerwa – Uganda

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Daouda Coulibaly – Wulu Steve Gukas – 93 Days Mira Nair – Queen of Katwe Izu Ojukwu – 76 Daryen Joshua- Call Me Thief Akin Omotosho – Vaya Alain Gomis – Félicité Ala Eddine Slim- The Last Of Us Said Khallaf – A Mile in My Shoes

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

The Last Of Us – Tunisia A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco 76 – Nigeria Vaya- South Africa 93 Days – Nigeria Queen of Katwe – Uganda Félicité – Senegal Wulu – Mali Call Me Thief – South Africa.

AMAA awards are aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the African movie industry as well as uniting the African continent through arts and culture.

The award presentation is attended by numerous media representatives, celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses and actors from all across the world.

The post Nigerian Movies Get 43 Nominations In The 2017 AMAA List appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

