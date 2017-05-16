Nigerian Movies Get 43 Nominations In The 2017 AMAA List
Nollywood movies got the highest number of nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), which was unveiled by its jury on Sunday.
The President of the Jury, Bernie Goldblat, announced the nominees at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.
Out of the total of 136, Nigerian movies got 43 nominations in the general competitive categories.
Meanwhile, ‘93 Days’ got the highest nominations in 7 categories.
The nominations it earned include: Award For Best Nigerian Film, Award For Achievement in Soundtrack, Award For Achievement in Sound, Award For Best Film, Award For Best Director.
Others are Award For Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Award For Best Actress in a Leading Role, which features Bimbo Akintola.
It also got nomination for the coveted “Award for Best Film” award.
Here is the full list below:
EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
1. Bout – Nigeria
- On Monday Last Week – Ghana/USA
- A Place for Myself – Rwanda
- Silence – Nigeria
- Kieza – Angola
- Yemoja: Rise of the Orisa- Nigeria/UK
- Marabout – Senegal
- A Place in the Plane – Senegal
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION
- Black Barbie – Ghana
- Got Flowers – Nigeria
- Gyrow – Nigeria
- Pull – Nigeria
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
1, Legacy Of The Hills – Mali
- Makoko: Future Afloat – Nigeria
- House in the Field – Morocco
- Vivre Riche – Cote D’Ivoire
- House of Nwapa – Nigeria
- Mama Colonel – DRC
- The African Who Wanted To Fly – Gabon
- La Colere Dans Le Vent (Anger in the Wind) – Niger
OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE
- Logun Ofe – Nigeria
- Call Me Thief – South Africa
- Félicité – Senegal
- Vaya – South Africa
MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD
- Saving Dreams – Nigeria/Canada
- While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden
- Theory of Conflict- Nigeria/USA
- A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco/Canada
- Hell’s Fury- Nigeria/USA
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT
- Kbela – Brazil
- Ca$h Out – USA
- The Tale of Four – Curacao
- 90 Days – USA
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY
- I Am Not Your Negro – Haiti/France
- 13th – USA
- Les heritiers du Vietnam (Martinique)
- Horace Tapscott, Musical Griot – USA
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA FEATURE
- West Indies Gang – Guadeloupe
- Fences – USA
- Birth of a Nation – USA
- Double play – Curacao
- Moonlight – USA
AMAA 2017 SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN THE DIASPORA
AMAA SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR BEST ACTROR IN THE DIASPORA
AMAA 2017 SPECIAL JURY AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR IN THE DIASPORA
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Call Me Thief – South Africa
- Félicité- Senegal
- 76 – Nigeria
- Queen of Katwe – Uganda
- The Last of Us- Tunisia
AMAA 2017 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
- Queen of Katwe- Uganda
- Ayamma- Nigeria
- Keteke – Ghana
- The Last Of Us – Tunisia
- Logun Ofe – Nigeria
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP
- Dora’s Peace – South Africa
- Oloibiri – Nigeria
- Ayamma- Nigeria
- The Last of Us – Tunisia
- Slow Country- Nigeria
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
- Vaya – South Africa
- 93 Days- Nigeria
- A Mile in My Shoes- Morocco
- 76 – Nigeria
- Félicité – Senegal
- While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT
- Wulu – Mali
- Oloibiri- Nigeria
- Whale Caller – South Africa
- Queen of Katwe – Uganda
- Slow Country – Nigeria
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
- 93 Days – Nigeria
- Félicité – Senegal
- Vaya – South Africa
- Wulu- Mali
- Dora’s Peace – South Africa
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Last of Us – Tunisia
- The Whale Caller – South Africa
- Félicité- Senegal
- Vaya- South Africa
- A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
- Call Me Thief- South Africa
- Vaya – South Africa
- While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden
- CEO – Nigeria
- Félicité- Senegal
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY
- Oloibiri – Nigeria
- Dora’s Peace- South Africa
- Félicité – Senegal
- While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden
- Vaya – South Africa
AMAA 2017- LAGOS STATE AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM
- Green White Green
- 93 Days
- CEO
- 76
- Ayamma
- Oloibiri
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR
- Pabillo Koza – Dora’s Peace
- Medina Molanga – Queen of Katwe
- Azwille Shanane-Madiba – Vaya
- Austin Rose – Call Me Thief
- Adam Kanyama– While We Live
TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST COMEDY
- Funny Enough (Snaaks Genoeg) – South Africa
- Three Wise Men – Nigeria
- Keteke – Ghana
- A Trip To Jamaica – Nigeria
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Adonijah Owiriwa – 76
- Warren Matsimola – Vaya
- Olu Jacobs – Oloibiri
- Papi Mpaka – Félicité
- Richard Seruwazi – While We Live
- Majid Michel – Slow Country
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Inna Moja – Wulu
- Theresa Edem – Ayamma
- Taiwo Ajai Lycet – Oloibiri
- Nmonde Mbusi – Vaya
- Somkele Idhalama – 93 Days
- Angelique Kidjo – CEO
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Sambassa Nzeribe – Slow Country
- Ibrahim Koma – Wulu
- Richard Mofe Damijo – Oloibiri
- Amine Ennaji- A Mile in My Shoes
- David Oyelowo – Queen of Katwe
- Dann Jaques Mouton- Call Me Thief
- Ramsey Noah – 76
- Jahwar Soudani – Last Of Us
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Vero Tshanda – Félicité
- Lydia Forson – Keteke
- Lupita Nyong’o – Queen of Katwe
- Bimbo Akintola – 93 Days
- Josette Bushell-Mingo – While We Live
- Rita Dominic – 76
- Khabonina Quebeka – Dora’s Peace
- Zimkhitha Nyoka – Vaya
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR
- Happiness is a Four Letter Word –Thabang Molaya- South Africa
- Green White Green – Abba Makama – Nigeria
- Wulu – Daouda Coulibaly – Mali
- Bunjoko – Kizito Samuel – Uganda
- The Last Of Us – Alaeddine Slim – Tunisia
- Rain – Daniel Mugerwa – Uganda
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
- Daouda Coulibaly – Wulu
- Steve Gukas – 93 Days
- Mira Nair – Queen of Katwe
- Izu Ojukwu – 76
- Daryen Joshua- Call Me Thief
- Akin Omotosho – Vaya
- Alain Gomis – Félicité
- Ala Eddine Slim- The Last Of Us
- Said Khallaf – A Mile in My Shoes
AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
- The Last Of Us – Tunisia
- A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco
- 76 – Nigeria
- Vaya- South Africa
- 93 Days – Nigeria
- Queen of Katwe – Uganda
- Félicité – Senegal
- Wulu – Mali
- Call Me Thief – South Africa.
AMAA awards are aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the African movie industry as well as uniting the African continent through arts and culture.
The award presentation is attended by numerous media representatives, celebrities, politicians, journalists, actresses and actors from all across the world.
The post Nigerian Movies Get 43 Nominations In The 2017 AMAA List appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!