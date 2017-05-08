Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Mum Cries Out After Surgery Leaves Her Daughter With A Facial Scar

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A Nigerian woman @attamatwit on twitter has cried out after a head surgery carried out by a Nigerian doctor left her daughter with a large facial scar.

The lady said her daughter was diagnosed with Capillary hemangioma, a collection of bad blood cells.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

According to her, the doctor said ‘it was not malignant and only required a simple procedure’ but she never knew her baby would be left with

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.