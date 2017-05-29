Nigerian nursing assistant breaks leg of 98-year-old patient, leading to her death

A Nigerian nursing assistant has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after investigations revealed that he caused injuries that led to a 98-year-old woman’s death. According to Newnan police, the patient Edna Warren sustained a broken leg following contact with 43-year-old Hakim Ogunkunle on Tuesday. Warren was taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital where she […]

