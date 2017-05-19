Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta – Daily Mail
Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
Daily Mail
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 (Reuters) – A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said. Reuters was unable to independently verify whether union members had …
