Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta – Daily Mail

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


MilTech

Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
Daily Mail
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 (Reuters) – A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said. Reuters was unable to independently verify whether union members had …
FG And JV Cash Call DebtsThe Tide
Nigeria increases Niger delta fundsArgus Media
Nigeria Economic Update: Beyond Oil, Key Drivers for Sustainable GrowthMilTech

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.