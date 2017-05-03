Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian pastor, Tim Omotosho slammed with 22 sex charges

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Crime

Flamboyant Nigerian televangelist appeared in a South African court on Wednesday facing 22 charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. Tim Omotoso, 58, was arrested on April 21 when he landed in the southern city of Port Elizabeth, initially facing two charges of sexual assault and two of trafficking. On Wednesday, 18 more people had […]

