Nigerian Peace Corps Latest News Today 2 May 2017

The Senate, on Tuesday, suspended passage of the conference report on the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, over the allegation of fraud in the recruitment exercise by the organisation which is being prosecuted in a court.

The bill sharply divided senators at the plenary.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives had separately passed the bill before the harmonisation of its provisions.

Details later…

The post Nigerian Peace Corps Latest News Today 2 May 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

