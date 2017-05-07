Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian performs first MIS spine surgery in Sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian-born neurosurgeon, Prof Wale Sulaiman, on Saturday, said he had successfully performed a minimally invasive spine surgery. Sulaiman, who is from Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, added that it was the first time the MIS technique had ever been performed in Sub-Saharan Africa. The medical practitioner tod News men  in Ilorin, …

The post Nigerian performs first MIS spine surgery in Sub-Saharan Africa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.