Nigerian performs first MIS spine surgery in Sub-Saharan Africa
A Nigerian-born neurosurgeon, Prof Wale Sulaiman, on Saturday, said he had successfully performed a minimally invasive spine surgery. Sulaiman, who is from Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, added that it was the first time the MIS technique had ever been performed in Sub-Saharan Africa. The medical practitioner tod News men in Ilorin, …
The post Nigerian performs first MIS spine surgery in Sub-Saharan Africa appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!