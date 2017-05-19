Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper 2017-05-19 01:22:12

St. John I, Pope and Martyr (Feast day – May 18) John is a native of Tuscany in Italy, he was elected Pope when still a archdeacon. during the death of Pope Hormisdas in 523. As of then the ruler of Italy was Theodoric who subscribed to the Arian way of Christianity, but always tolerat […]

