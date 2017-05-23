Nigerian Police Plans To Recruit 30,000 Personnel Annually

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has revealed that the Nigeria Police Force have concluded arrangements to recruit 30,000 personnel annually.

Speaking on his behalf while addressing officers and men of the Kwara Police Command on Tuesday in Ilorin, Mr Shuaibu Gambo, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Finance and Administration, said:

“The fight against crime and criminality will not be successful without adequate manpower. “Recruitment of 30,000 personnel on a yearly basis will not only increase manpower, but also give room for efficiency in the force.“

The IGP said plans were underway to establish more area commands across the country to create opportunities for promotion of qualified officers and men.

He said N200 million had been set aside for payment of the entitlement of police pensioners, adding that the era when policemen retire for many years before being paid their entitlement was over.

The police chief further said that the leadership of the force would soon commence building of housing estates for its personnel across the country.

Idris said the houses would be allocated to officers and men at affordable prices at convenient installment.

He said the project would commence as soon as the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from some state governments was approved.

Idris restated the commitment of his administration to the welfare of officers and men of the force.

NAN reports that he warned them against violating the fundamental human rights of the citizens in the course of performing their duties.

