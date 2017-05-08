Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian President Buhari Increases Budget to Give Amnesty to Niger Delta Militants – Newsweek

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Newsweek

Nigerian President Buhari Increases Budget to Give Amnesty to Niger Delta Militants
Newsweek
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an additional 35 billion naira ($111 million) for an amnesty program for militants responsible for an uprising in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, the presidency said in a statement Sunday. The
Nigeria Boosts Niger Delta Amnesty FundingOilPrice.com
Amnesty office to collaborate with agro firm to train youthsThe Nation Newspaper

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.