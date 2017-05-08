Nigerian President Buhari Increases Budget to Give Amnesty to Niger Delta Militants – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Nigerian President Buhari Increases Budget to Give Amnesty to Niger Delta Militants
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an additional 35 billion naira ($111 million) for an amnesty program for militants responsible for an uprising in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, the presidency said in a statement Sunday. The …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
