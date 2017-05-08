Nigerian Prostitute Jumps To Her Death In Dubai During Police Raid (Photo)

A Nigerian lady who earned a living as a commercial s*x worker in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates has reportedly lost her life after she jumped from a four-storey building to avoid being arrested by the police. According to a Nigerian who lives and work in Dubai who sent the story to Pulse, the lady …

The post Nigerian Prostitute Jumps To Her Death In Dubai During Police Raid (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

