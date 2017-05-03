Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Senate confirms Ocheni, Hassan as Ministers

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, confirmed Professor Steven Ikani Ocheni ‎and Suleiman Zarma Hassan as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The letter of the duo’s nomination was read on the floor of the Senate on the 29th of March, 2017. Senate President Bukola Saraki presided on the day the letter was read. Before their […]

