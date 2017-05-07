Nigerian Senate Last Week: Budget missed, New ministers approved, No Peace Corps
The Nigerian Peace Corps bill also suffered set back in the Senate.
The post Nigerian Senate Last Week: Budget missed, New ministers approved, No Peace Corps appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!