Nigerian Senate passes Buhari’s anti-corruption bill

Nigerian Senate on Tuesday approved and passed the Bill on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between Nigeria and other Foreign States. The executive bill, presented to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, provides for the repeal of the Money Laundering Act of 2011 (as amended in 2012) to prohibit money laundering activities, expand the scope […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

