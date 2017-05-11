Nigerian Senate publishes 2017 Budget

After many months, the National Assembly today sucumbed to wishes of Nigerians and published the details of its 2017 budget. According to the documents released online, the National Assembly will spend N125 billion. A breakdown of the estimates shows that the National Assembly gets N14.9bn; Senate N31.3bn; House of Representatives N49bn; National Assembly Service Commission …

The post Nigerian Senate publishes 2017 Budget appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

