Nigerian Singer Harry Song Dashes Away His Watch Worth 3.5Million Naira To His Fan While Performing At The At Real Deal Experience In Aba (Photos)
The ecstatic 32 year old fan in his excitement said, “I’m really happy that Harrysong gave me his wristwatch. I didn’t expect it at all and I am happy this happened. Some people are leaving with TVs, generators and fridges, I’m leaving with a N3.5m Rolex! Imagine!”
The show which was at the C.S Park, Aba saw loads of fans gather to see Harrysong and Orezi take the stage on Sunday, May 28th, 2017.
Both singers performed their biggest hits, “Rihanna”, “You Garrit”, “Shoki “, “Shuperu”, “Better Pikin” and “Ofeshe” to name a few, before performing their only collaboration “Reggae Blues”.
