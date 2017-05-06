Nigerian singer,Appyday battles for ‘Norway’s Got Talent’ TV show prize – Vanguard
Nigerian singer,Appyday battles for 'Norway's Got Talent' TV show prize
As the battle for the top prize in 'Norkse Talenter' (Norway Got Talent), gets fiercer, Nigerian-Norway based vocalist, Daniel Appyday, has emerged one of top contenders of the reality show. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
Nigerian singer, Appyday fly Nigeria's flag in Norway's got talent
