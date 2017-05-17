Nigerian sisters develop sunscreen cream for black skin

Two sisters from Nigeria, Chinelo Chidozie and Ndidi Obidoa, have have created sunblock designed specifically for darker skin tones. The duo who are founders of the black skin care line Bolden, are set to launch the sun block soon. While speaking with OkayAfrica, the duo said that contrary to popular belief, black people do need sunscreen, …

