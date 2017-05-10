Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian soldier shoots civil servant in public

Posted on May 10, 2017 in News | 1 comment

Mr. Godwin Udoaka allegedly shot by a soldier

“We are making effort to link up with the company and the military in order to identify the officer involved,” the police said.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Nigerian soldier shoots civil servant in public appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "Nigerian soldier shoots civil servant in public"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Kelvin
Guest
Kelvin

This is the hight of wickedness, how can you take another man life. and the painful part is that the perpetrator of this evil act is even supposed to be a law enforcer..Thanks for the
news update

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Today 8:11 pm
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.