Nigerian soldiers allegedly assault comedian ‘for nothing’ in Enugu (photos)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian comedian, Arinze Baba, who was on way back home from Enugu, was reportedly assaulted by Nigerian soldiers he met on his way. The comedian who took to social media to share photos of injuries he sustained, disclosed that he was beaten for no reason.

Here are photos he shared;

Image may contain: text

