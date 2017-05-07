Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram, Served Their Jollof Rice With Deadly Snake Meat (Photos)

Posted on May 7, 2017

Snake meat has become a delicacy for some Nigerian soldiers fighting the deadly terrorist group, Boko Haram in the northeast.

In a picture shared by soldier by name, Chiefson Kelechi, the soldiers show off the jollof rice alongside the snake meat used in cooking.


He could also be seen in another picture holding the deadly snake alongside his colleagues before it was used for cooking the jollof rice.

