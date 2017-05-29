Nigerian Soldiers Orders Armed Robbers Caught Robbing To Dance Completely Naked…See Their Dancing Steps (Photos)

Three armed robbers received the worst humiliation of their lives recently as they were forced to dance to music in the n*de by Soldiers. The incident is believed to have occurred in Northern Nigeria.

