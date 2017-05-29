Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Soldiers Orders Armed Robbers Caught Robbing To Dance Completely Naked…See Their Dancing Steps (Photos)

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three armed robbers received the worst humiliation of their lives recently as they were forced to dance to music in the n*de by Soldiers. The incident is believed to have occurred in Northern Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Nigerian Soldiers Orders Armed Robbers Caught Robbing To Dance Completely Naked…See Their Dancing Steps (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.