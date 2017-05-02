Nigerian stocks hit three-month high on strong earnings, FX moves

Nigerian stocks hit a three-month high on Tuesday, lifted by company earnings results that outperformed market expectations and hopes that a new currency-trading window will help lure investors back to Africa’s biggest economy, analysts said. The market all share index rose 0.77 percent to 25,965 points, led higher by banking and oil stocks. In a…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigerian stocks hit three-month high on strong earnings, FX moves appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

