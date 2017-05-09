Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Student, Diane Isibor Graduates From US University With Perfect CGPA

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

A Nigerian student, Diane Isibor, has left families and other guests in attendance at the 223rd convocation ceremony of Valdosta State University, United States wowed after she swept two prestigious awards on Saturday for graduating with a perfect Cummulative Grade Point Average, CGPA. The Nigerian girl who hails from Ika South LGA of Delta State…

The post Nigerian Student, Diane Isibor Graduates From US University With Perfect CGPA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.