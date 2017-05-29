Nigerian Troops vaccinates Children in Borno State

Troops of the Nigerian Soldiers after clearing the remains of Boko Haram terrorists in Yale, Borno State, the troops also decided to give humanitarian support including the immunization of children rescued along with their mothers. More photos after the cut…

The post Nigerian Troops vaccinates Children in Borno State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

