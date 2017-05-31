Nigerian Video Director, Patrick Elis And Girlfriend Welcome Their First Child In Atlanta

Following the baby shower he organized with his girlfriend in Atlanta, United States, with friends and loved ones coming over to celebrate with them, Nigerian cinematography and Konvict Music Africa official music video director, Patrick Elis, has welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend. Here’s the message that came with the baby photo the shared; …

The post Nigerian Video Director, Patrick Elis And Girlfriend Welcome Their First Child In Atlanta appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

