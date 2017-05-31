Nigerian Writer Johwor Ile bags Etisalat Prize For Literature for his novel ‘After Many Days’

The Nigerian literary community was elated when one of theirs, Johwor Ile was announced the winner of the Etisalat Prize for Literature 2016, for his novel, And After Many Days. The judging panel chaired by award-winning novelist and poet, Helon Habila announced the winner at an award ceremony which held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria […]

