Nigerians and the reality of facing the APC’s change propaganda

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

IT IS regrettable and at the same time disappointing that many things are going wrong under the All Progressives Congress, APC led government. Worse still, there seems to be no clue on how to address these burning national issues making life and the real essence of living unbearable for an average Nigerian. No doubt, change […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

