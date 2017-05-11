Nigerians, Are You Not Tired Of Schooling?(A must read)

In a nutshell, are you not tired of schooling? Wake up 6:30, pray, brush, have your bath, then you rush down for MTH 101, sit down and gist with your colleagues? Then the lecturer comes in and keep ranting all in the name of teaching, all in a most noisy environment without a credible sound …

The post Nigerians, Are You Not Tired Of Schooling?(A must read) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

