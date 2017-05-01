Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians dig out photos confirming that Peter Obi reportedly lied on ‘The Platform’ today

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ex-Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who was a guest on “The Platform”, a church programme that is held every year in Lagos, told Nigerians that he has worn one watch for over 17 years. According to him, why will he keep a watch at home, ‘whose time is it keeping’ he asked.

Image may contain: 2 people, people standing

Nigerians who never believed this, dug out photos which confirmed that the ex-Governor has
worn different watches before now. Also on the show, Peter Obi disclosed that he doesn’t any other property anywhere apart from the one in Onitsha. He told authorities to confiscate any other  property  purportedly belonging to him.

No automatic alt text available.
Image may contain: 2 people, people standing

