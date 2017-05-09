Nigerians eye points at Dayak Futures

By John Egbokhan

Nigerian players will today start their hunt for computer ranking points at the Dayak Future II holding at the Package B Tennis section of the Abuja National Stadium,. Clifford Enosoregbe will serve off the home challenge against Pole Mateusz Smolicki in one of the matches on Centre Court.

Thomas Otu and Christian Paul will be next on court in an all-Nigerian clash while the game between Sylvester Emmanuel and American Aron Pierce follows later.

Fans attention will also beam on the match between top seed and last week’s champion, Calvin Hemery and Christopher Diaz-Figueroa of Guatemala.

The Franco-Nigerian is tipped to shine after winning the USA F15 a week back

In one of the matches played yesterday, Tunisian Moez Echargui caused an upset with a 6-3, 7-6 win over sixth seed, Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe.

