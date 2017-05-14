Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians finally unmask Mr P, actress Sotayo Sobola’s husband

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After many months of searching and investigating, Nigerians have finally unmasked the true identity of Sotayo Sobola’s husband. The Nollywood actress, counsellor, model and founder of Sotee entertainment had previously kept the prying eyes of the public away from her marital relationship and home as she kept the identity of her spouse secret, prompting an…

The post Nigerians finally unmask Mr P, actress Sotayo Sobola’s husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.