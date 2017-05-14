Nigerians finally unmask Mr P, actress Sotayo Sobola’s husband

After many months of searching and investigating, Nigerians have finally unmasked the true identity of Sotayo Sobola’s husband. The Nollywood actress, counsellor, model and founder of Sotee entertainment had previously kept the prying eyes of the public away from her marital relationship and home as she kept the identity of her spouse secret, prompting an…

The post Nigerians finally unmask Mr P, actress Sotayo Sobola’s husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

