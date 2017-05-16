Nigerians mock Melaye over corruption book launch

Nigerians have taken to twitters to deride Senator Dino Melayo’s corruption book launch, especially with presence of former First Lady Patience Jonathan as Guest of Honour.

The book written by Melaye is entitled “ Antidotes for Corruption’’ was launched on Monday.

“Jesus, when are you coming back,’’ was the expression used by Banky‏ @AdeBanqie’s tweet to react to the action of the senator.

According to Mr. JAG®‏ @jag_bros, “ Dino Melaye authored a book titled: “Antidotes for Corruption”.

“Saraki wrote the foreword. Mama Peace is Guest launcher,’’ he tweeted.

The news which has already attracted more than 100,400 tweets on Tuesday, has a video already posted on the twitter by Sahara Reporters.

In its tweet, Naijaside Media‏ @Naijaside said that Melaye gave a speech about who was a corrupt person, “in Presence of same politician that looted the country’’.

YOu SiP_RAiN‏ @WeSmokeCLouds posted “ U know Corruption is chilling when u hear Antidotes 4 Corruption by Dino Melaye with Saraki & Patience as anti-corruption ambassadors’’.

In another tweet of YOu SiP_RAiN‏ @WeSmokeCLouds, it said: “Anti-Corruption FC Dino Melaye- Manager; Saraki- Striker; Patience Jonathan- Goal Keeper.’’

Richard Tayo®‏ @richardtayo described Melaye as hypocrite because “ Dino Melaye once called GEJ the most corrupt president. GEJ’s wife was the chief Launcher at his book launch.’’

Xcel 101 ‏ @Sir_XceL said: “ Dino Melaye wrote a book on how to tackle corruption. That’s like a scammer telling you ways you can avoid getting scammed… Makes sense.’’

Sandra Allison‏ @Sandra4Gists said: “ When you win Big @NaijaBet,you too can lunch a book title the Antidotes of http://NaijaBet.com just like Dino Melaye.’’

“Sometimes the cure to a disease is found from the disease itself “Dino Melaye,” said Oke Esther. O‏ @SpiXcey.

Wale Adetona‏Verified account @iSlimfit described the gathering as corruption “meeting corruption at Dino Melaye’s book launch titled ‘Antidotes for Corruption.’’

MAY 17TH ‏ @KunleScott: “ I think Dino Melaye’s book is an insult on the intelligence of Nigerians.’’

“An antidote to corruption? When all our leaders are corrupt?’’

Naija Boy‏ @OsasCruz summed it “ Dino Melaye -Antidotes for Corruption. Devil – Stay Away from Sin. Prostitute – How to Abstain from sex.’’

Call me Mallam‏ @AmeenuKutama1 22h22 said “ So Mama Piss and co launched an ‘anti corruption’ book authored by Dino Melaye.’

“Wake me up when we are ready to fight corruption please.’’

The deriding tweets are unlimited as Inyabri Paul‏ @rownaldpaul said: “ …ok Antidotes for corruption written by Dino Melaye was launched today. Sincerely I want to read to know how a thief can catch a thief.’’

“At the launch of Dino Melaye’s book ‘Ann’s Antidotes for Corruption.” The event featured men and women with strong antidote for shame,’’ tweeted Dr. Njakiri Damages‏ @DrDamages.

Mrs Jonathan is currently enmeshed in money laundering crisis, hoping from court to court to retrieve slush funds seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering.

Patience, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan filed a complaint against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in September, claiming that she is the rightful owner of millions of dollars held in several bank accounts

She is currently involved in a legal battle with the EFCC over the sum of $5.8 million which was linked to her.

Senate President Bukola Saraki who was another big guest at the launch is facing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for alleged non-declaration of assets.

