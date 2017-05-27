Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians React After Davido Failed To Help Name Sake As Promised

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Davido, who recently welcomed his second baby has been put on blast by social media users and fans after he seemingly failed to deliver on his promise. The singer had some weeks ago promised to help a social media user who took to Twitter to solicit for support in raising money for his…

The post Nigerians React After Davido Failed To Help Name Sake As Promised appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.