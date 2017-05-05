Nigerians React To President Buhari’s First Apperance At Aso Villa Mosque After 2 Weeks | May 5th, 2017

President Buhari today, May 5th made his first public appearance at Aso Rock Mosque in Abuja where he attended Friday Juma’at prayers.

The president, for the third time in a row, failed to attend the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, thereby increased speculations about his health status.

See what Nigerians are saying about his ‘rare’ appearance below;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

