Nigerians should help me look for my daughter, cries Funke’s mother

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The mother of a 200 Level student of the Department of Theatre and Media Studies, of a South-West state’s university, Miss Funke Adewodun, has said her missing daughter called her twice, asking for prayer for her safety.

Funke was reportedly last seen on Monday, April 24, when she was said to have gone to her hostel in Osekita, to pick some personal effects.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that Funke was seen last when she returned to her hostel after her first semester break.

Adeyemi, who made the disclosure yesterday, noted that efforts had begun to unravel the whereabouts of the missing girl, adding that “it would be improper to say particularly what has happened to the girl.

“It is true the lady (Funke) is missing. She was last seen entering her hostel room to pick some things and went out after returning from Ondo.”

The emotional mother of the missing girl, Mrs Rosaline Adewodun, said: “Funke called me in the night of Sunday, that we should be praying for her.

“Again, around 1p.m. on Monday, she called, saying we should not worry, as she was okay.

“Nigerians should help me look for my daughter. She has been missing for almost 20 days. I have been in Ado-Ekiti for four days, looking for her everywhere.”

The post Nigerians should help me look for my daughter, cries Funke’s mother appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

