Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians Slam Wizkid For Lying About Holding Free Concerts

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the claim made by Nigerian singer, Wizkid, born Ayo Balogun after he claimed he offers free shows to Nigerians. The singer during a recent interview noted that Nigerians love him and in return he sometimes conducts free show or charge as low as N1,000 for shows. Nigerians however…

The post Nigerians Slam Wizkid For Lying About Holding Free Concerts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.