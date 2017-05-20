Nigerians to enjoy internet on Lufthansa flights – The Nation Newspaper
|
|
Nigerians to enjoy internet on Lufthansa flights
The Nation Newspaper
Lufthansa Airlines and Austrian Airlines will offer high-speed internet on many of their short and medium-haul flights. Passengers have choice among three service packages at three, seven or twelve euro. This means a seamless internet connectivity from …
