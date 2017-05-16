Nigerians Troll Dino Melaye After Photo With Tboss Surfaces Online

Nigerians on social media have taken to their respective pages to lash out at the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye after he was pictured with ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Tboss. The troll comes after Nigerians called the Senator out for launching a book on Corruption yesterday in Abuja.…

The post Nigerians Troll Dino Melaye After Photo With Tboss Surfaces Online appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

