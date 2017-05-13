Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians will criticise us, don’t abuse them – APC warns spokesmen

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, has warned spokesmen of state chapters to address Nigerians in a civil manner and no to see the party’s critics as enemies. He spoke in Abuja on Friday at the opening of a two-day External Communication and Social Media Workshop organised by the […]

Nigerians will criticise us, don’t abuse them – APC warns spokesmen

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.